Spain’s Armed Forces ‘On Standby & Ready To Act’ Should A Second Coronavirus Wave Occur

Spain’s Defence Minister Margarita Robles presided over the official closing ceremony to thank Spain’s Armed Forces for their service in ‘Operation Balmis’ during the country’s State of Alarm, which ended at the weekend.

DURING Operation Balmis, 187,000 soldiers took to the streets of Spain to fight the coronavirus for 98 days. They were involved in almost 20,000 interventions in 2,300 municipalities across the country with “the sole objective of saving lives”, pointed out military and civil officials on Thursday. Their role involved assisting the country’s law enforcement officers (local and national police, and Guardia Civil) with duties, such as patrolling the streets, train stations and airports. They were also carrying out other necessary duties, such as disinfecting transport and public spaces, and building field hospitals where needed, as reported.

The work of the Armed Forces in the fight against Covid-19 officially ended on June 21. However, they are already “immersed in plans to prepare for a potential second wave of the pandemic”. Spain’s Armed Services have also confirmed that they are “on standby and ready to act” should a second wave of the pandemic occur.