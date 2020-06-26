Sea fever as Javea Club Nautico members have the chance to go sailing once more after weeks of lockdown

WITH the lifting off the State of Alarm, Javea’s Club Nautico has returned to its usual programme of events.

Next Saturday, July 4, the Club Nautico, Marina sport and the Yacht Tribe are organising Vuelve a sentir el mar (Feel the sea again), the third edition of the Encuentro Bahia de Javea.

The meeting’s organisers hope that all the Club Nautico boats will sail together, with skippers and crews enjoying the coast and the sea as well as the yacht club installations.

“This activity will be the first we have organised since returning to new normality,” said the club’s director Javier Momparler. “What’s more it has been planned solely as sailing, as gatherings and prize-giving are not permitted.”