Resort town Pollensa in Spain holiday island Mallorca scene of major anti-drugs operation

RESORT town Port de Pollensa was the scene of a major Guardia Civil anti-drugs operation early on Friday morning, Spanish press reported.

Six vehicles took over Calle Llebeig and the Guardia cordoned off the road from about 8.30am, officers reportedly bursting into and searching one apartment, to the surprise of residents in the area.

The Pollensa investigation is believed to be connected to a very active drug sales point, and has resulted in at least two arrests and the seizure of illegal substances.