Rap Star Huey shot dead

Rapper Huey has been shot dead at the young age of only 32.

THE rap star famous for hits like Pop, Lock & Drop it who’s real name was Lawrence Franks was killed on Thursday night in St Louis, Missouri, where he was from.

Reports are saying that shots were fired at about 11pm local time, and local police responded to the incident.

There was another person injured at the time, but their identity is not known at the moment.

No arrests have been made as yet, and investigations are ongoing.

He was supposed to start filming a video for his latest single this Saturday.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the American rap star.