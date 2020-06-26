Port Adriano first in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca to gain ‘Safe Tourism’ distinction

CALVIA’S Port Adriano has become the first in Mallorca to gain the ‘Safe Tourism’ distinction.

The ICTE Spanish Tourism Quality Institute stamp certifies the correct implementation of Covid-19 health safety protection measures.

In order to obtain the certificate Port Adriano had to adapt its protocols to the guidelines set out in the Spanish UNE 0066-15 Measures for the reduction of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus contagion regulation specifically for nautical-sports facilities and nautical sports.

Specific actions have included modifying or creating hygiene and safety protocols for different departments, controlling entries to and limiting capacity in key areas, specific internal training on Covid-19 and the use of personal protection equipment, increasing the frequency of cleaning in communal zones, and putting up informative signs.

Independent company SGS, a leading inspection, verification, analysis and certification firm, carried out the audit, which checked the port’s compliance with the specifications established in the regulation.

The idea of the ‘Safe Tourism’ initiative is to put out the concept of safe, certified tourism in an area committed and adapted to the new Covid-19 risk reality.