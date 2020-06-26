Pneumatic boat brought in to wage war against plague of pests in Costa Blanca’s Orihuela

A pneumatic boat has been brought in to wage war against plagues of mosquitos and other pests in Costa Blanca’s Orihuela.

THE vessel will allow the council to perform larvicidal treatment against mosquitos and chironomids in the banks and channels of the Segura River.

Councillor for the Environment, Damaso Aparicio, and Joaquín Bernabéu, manager of the company awarded the service, Compañía de Tratamientos Levante SL, presented the new boat system this week.

Aparicio said: “At the beginning of 2020 we had the contract awarded for three years for €215,000 and it made us advance in the treatment of this plague.

“Although this year it has rained much more last year, prevention work we have carried out has made it possible for us to survive the mosquitos.

“The new tool is a pneumatic boat that has been made available to the Orihuela Consistory by Compañía de Tratamientos Levante SL, both to carry out this treatment and for other cleaning work that may be required in the Segura riverbed.”

Bernabéu explained the team will treat the mud in the river and the surface of the water to extinguish the larvae of the chironomids.