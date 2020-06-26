Packing on the Pounds During Lockdown: Man in Wuhan Gains 100 Kilos After 5 Months in Quarantine

Many have joked about the odd kilos that they have put on during their time in lockdown, however, for a man in Wuhan, China, this has become a far more drastic reality: after five months in quarantine, he has gained 100 kilos.

A 26-year-old man named Zhou from Wuhan, China, (the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic) has gained around 100 kilos during his time spent on lockdown.

Zhou was not exactly in great shape, to begin with, however, after five months of not leaving his home whatsoever the young man has gained over 100 kilos.

A former worker at a cyber-café, Zhou managed to jump from 170 kilos to a whopping 278 kilos despite being only 1.70 meters tall.

The situation got even more serious when Zhou had to seek medical assistance because he had not been able to close his eyes for 2 entire days. After a doctor in the Wuhan Central University Hospital gave him a check up, the specialist discovered that the young man was suffering from both heart and respiratory problems.