New Outbreak Registered in Spain’s Huelva as an Imported Case Infects 8 More

The municipality of Lepe in Spain’s Huelva has registered a new outbreak as an imported case has infected an additional eight people in the area.

THIS ‘cluster’ is still in the early stages of the investigation process and so far 32 PCR tests have been conducted to close friends and family, as well as people who may have possibly come into contact with those infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, health authorities have recorded a total of 18 Covid-19 cases in Lepe. Now there are a total of nine confirmed cases, all of which are adults.

According to sources close to the investigation, the ‘cluster’ began with an imported case from a foreign country.

The delegate for Health and Families in Huelva, Manuela Caro, has remarked that “it is necessary to keep contingency plans in place, and to remember” the three main measures, “wearing a mask, washing your hands, and keeping a safe distance.”