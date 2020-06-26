Murcia’s Garden of Fame reopens with €412,000 facelift

Murcia’s Jardin de La Fama (Garden of Fame) has reopened with a €412,000 facelift and renovated play areas.

THE new look 1,000 sqm children’s area which connects with Avenida Alfonso X El Sabio was unveiled today.

One of the zones is for children between one and 12 years old with geometric structures for climbing and mazes and another includes mats, a slide, nets and balance games.

-- Advertisement --



Murcia Council spokesman, José Ballesta, said: “We opened the Garden of Fame with two new children’s areas that connect with the healthy axis of Alfonso X, giving continuity to this pedestrian avenue of 15,000 sqm and adding to the more than 50,000 sqm of pedestrian space that we have already opened for the people of Murcia.”

The areas have been marked with information signs indicating the capacity of each space and the safety distance.