Malaga “Better Than Ever” – New Campaign Promotes The City As Safe Tourist Destination

The City Council of Malaga on the Costa del Sol has launched a campaign to show that Malaga is “better than ever”. The campaign aims to boost both national and international tourist numbers during the summer season by reassuring them that the city is a safe holiday destination following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The slogan “Malaga, better than ever” is used throughout the campaign to promote the city’s many tourism, cultural and entertainment attractions, all of which have been adapted to meet the new security protocols.

-- Advertisement --



After the last few months under lockdown, Malaga wants to show it’s ready to receive and welcome visitors and show off the best it has to offer by highlighting its natural beauty spots, coast and mountains, cultural heritage, gastronomy, leisure, and sports activities.

In the announcement of the campaign, Malaga City Council pointed out that the city holds the title of European Capital of Intelligent Tourism 2020, awarded by the European Commission. This recognition was granted for presenting a model of tourism based on a strong commitment to sustainability, accessibility, as well as a focus on digital and cultural industries, making Malaga one of the most innovative cities in Europe.

The campaign will start on Friday and will appear both in print and digital press, with videos in Spanish and English broadcast on social media.