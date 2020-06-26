Liverpool Fans Celebrate after winning the Premier League title for the first time in their history

Liverpool wins the Premier League and the Reds’ 30-year wait for top-flight title ends.

LIVERPOOL’S 30-year wait for a top-flight title is over after Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea to confirm the Reds as Premier League champions. Jurgen Klopp’s side needed one victory to seal the league but City’s failure to win means they cannot be caught.

It is Liverpool’s 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90. This title win follows last year’s victories in the Champions League and Club World Cup, emotionally bringing a glittering period for the club to a peak, with the trophy they wanted above all others.

The success also vindicates the entire Fenway Sports Group project, as well as Klopp’s decision to go to Anfield in 2015.

Despite being urged to “stay home” by the city’s metro mayor because of coronavirus, thousands of fans gathered at Anfield to celebrate, many of the supporters who congregated at the club’s ground wore face masks and some lit flares.