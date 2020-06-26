Lightning strikes kill 107 in India

Massive electrical storms have been ravaging the countryside all across the Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in India.

IN just one day there have been 107 fatalities that have been caused by lightning strikes, and there are now dire warnings of more to come from meteorologists, who have said that there are more thunderstorms on the way within the next 72 hours.

The public are being warned to stay indoors during any electrical storms.

The deaths have been reported across 31 districts, in Bihar 23 districts reported deaths, Gopalganj in the north reported 13 deaths, and several other districts reported deaths by lightning strike.

This number of lightning strike fatalities in such a short time in one region is unprecedented, and we send our prayers to the victims and their families, said a government spokesperson.