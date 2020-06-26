It’s now believed six are seriously injured – only fatality was the perpetrator in Glasgow Horror knife attack.

Special Update: As reported earlier in EWN – A Glasgow police officer has been stabbed and is in critical condition in hospital.

SIX further victims have been reported as seriously injured, but no further information on the condition of the victims in the knife attack is available which included a 17-year-old boy from Sierra Leon.

The male knife wielding madman was shot dead at the scene in Glasgow’s Park Inn Hotel which has been used over the last few months for decanted asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic by armed response Police Officers.

Just before 1pm GMT the call went out to the police, who were on the scene within minutes and further armed police were called to the scene when the full brutality of the incident unfolded.