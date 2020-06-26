Is this name change just jumping on the bandwagon? Or is it great PR ?

Country rock stars ‘The Dixie Chicks’ have dropped the word ‘Dixie from their band name, now they will be simply known as ‘The Chicks.’

ON Thursday the band released a statement to their millions of fans via Twitter and other social media platforms that they were changing the name of the band to ‘The Chicks.’

The trio from Texas said that they were removing the word ‘Dixie’ from the band name because of its connection with the Civil War era in the deep south where slavery was prominent at the time.

Interestingly they also announced the release of their latest song at the same time, a protest song called March March.

Coincidence or good PR?