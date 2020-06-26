Hotel Bookings for a Break in Spain’s Andalucia Shoot Up During First Week of ‘New Normal’

Hotel bookings for a weekend break in Andalucia’s Costa del Sol and Almeria have shot up in the first week of ‘new normal’, despite the Covid-19 outbreaks.

NOW that freedom of movement has been restored, people are desperate to get away and have a change of scene, disconnect and relax to celebrate the end of lockdown. The Andalucian region is the most demanded destination nationwide, with hotels already booked up by 25%, according to hotel booking platform Weekendesk.es. Reservations are expected to reach 30% between June 26 and 28 alone. The majority of bookings for this weekend are concentrated in the two most popular coastal provinces of Andalucia – Almería and Málaga – with an average package price of 172 euros,” confirmed Weekendesk.

Most visitors want to relax in comfort during their break, according to the platform. Half and full-board hotels are among the most sought-after, with 54% of bookings made in four-star accommodations. Around 20% tourists are looking for gastronomic experiences, while wellness options with hot tubs and spas make up 25% of bookings, confirmed the platform. To attract customers from around the country, “hotels are offering free cancellation of up to 48 hours before arrival, and the option to pay in instalments to make it easier for people to afford a holiday this year,” stated Brigitte Hidalgo, Weekendesk’s Director of Operations.

However, hotels must inform all visitors of health and safety protocols virtually – such as rules on required individual protective equipment (PPE) to room service and pool use – before they get there. Hidalgo said she has also noticed “an increase in people enquiring about cleanliness of the accommodation”. In fact, the majority of tourists now expect hotels to prove their Covid-free credentials.

According to a survey carried out by travel platform TripAdvisor, “cleanliness” is the most important factor in selecting holiday accommodation for 92 per cent of tourists, post-pandemic. As a result, travellers now have higher “cleanliness” expectations with 84 per cent looking for “cleanliness/sanitisation certificates” when booking a travel experience/holiday. A further 79 per cent want tourism and hospitality establishments to publicly display seals/badges/certificates to show they are complying with “government safety standards” for Covid-19, as reported.