Guardia Civil get in the way of plans to hold illegal rave at Costa Almeria Game of Thrones set

GUARDIA CIVIL frustrated plans to stage an illegal rave in Pechina at what had been a set for Hollywood movie Exodus and the phenomenally successful TV series Game of Thrones.

Guardia launched an investigation on the back of information from members of the public that a dance party was being organised in the area.

Officers set up a surveillance operation and stopped a vehicle with three people inside heading for the spot.

An initial search of the car, with what the Guardia described as “the full collaboration” of the trio, led to the discovery of small amounts of drugs. But the officers suspected the three were in fact carrying a lot more.

A more thorough search of the vehicle proved the officers’ instincts’ were right. As well as finding larger amounts of substances like speed, LSD and methamphetamine and ketamine, they also found precision scales, materials prepared for distributing doses of drugs and cash.

The Guardia arrested the trio, a 23-year-old and a 22-year-old from Almeria City, and a 19-year-old from Cordoba, for drugs offences.

When officers returned to the location where the rave was going to take place, cars which had gathered there made off when they realised the Guardia had shown up.