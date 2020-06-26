Exclusive: Conspiracy case on covid numbers, or do the math’s prove it

Just like anyone else I do love a good conspiracy theory, but in this case Im wondering what the actual truth is

Over the last week there has been a bit of a storm on twitter which has just blown over onto Facebook.

The thing is this, (and feel free to try it), Go on to google, type in any three digit number and follow that with ‘reported cases’, hit enter and a raft of stories will pop up from all over the world of that number of cases being reported somewhere.

Now of course there is an explanation, which is all to do with the math’s of the thing.

The virus has been with us for months, and every day there have been reports of the number of cases from many sources, so it would stand to reason that at some point every one of the 900 available numbers would have been reported.

That’s what I thought as well, however, I had another go just this morning and typed quite a few different three digit numbers into the search engine, and found that a very large proportion of the links came back with stories from only the last couple of days.

I’ll leave you to your own conclusions, but it has started me thinking that there may be more to this than a simple math equation.

Are we in fact being told everything?