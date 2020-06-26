Double role for Albir quarry destined as a leisure area while providing work experience for unemployed

ALBIR’S disused quarry will provide a work and training workshop for 10 Alfaz residents.

As well as helping those who are currently unemployed to enter the labour market, the town hall will be continuing its project of regenerating the quarry located inside the Sierra Helada national park.

The quarry has been awarded a Blue Flag for its respect for the environment and during a recent visit Alfaz’s mayor, Vicente Arques, revealed further plans to promote it as a sustainable leisure and picnic area.

The quarry is already popular with climbers as it has a much-used via ferrata equipped with iron rungs to assist in scaling its steep sides.

There is also a lookout with spectacular views where space is being prepared for yoga sessions at sunset, plays and concerts.