Distinguished Blue Flag reinstated at La Mata beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca

The distinguished Blue Flag has been raised at La Mata beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

THE flag which certifies quality has been reinstated having been absent last year.

Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, and councillor for Beaches, Antonio Vidal, said the raising of the flag demonstrates the “quality of services provided on the beaches and coves in Cala Piteras, Los Náufragos, El Cura, Los Locos, Cabo Cervera and La Mata-Sur.”

“The six Blue Flags that fly on our beaches endorse the care and maintenance of them, 365 days a year, and serve to recognise the intense work that the Department of Beaches of the City of Torrevieja, which is directed by Antonio Vidal, makes in the comprehensive management of its beaches,” said Dolon.

He added: “It serves as a stimulus in the continuous improvement of the quality of them and the service provided to the thousands of users who enjoy them daily.”

The mayor said “it is very important for Torrevieja to recover the Blue Flag for La Mata beach, the largest beach in the town, and which also currently has a completely new promenade.”

“The public is being very respectful of the special situation that we are living and with the measures that have been put in place to guarantee the maximum security of the bathers.”

The next step is to get the recognition of Intelligent Tourist Destination, which the council said “would be another step in the excellence of our coasts.”