Costa Women help your move to Spain with Spain Expo

Costa Women are pleased to announce the relaunch of http://www.spainexpo.org an online platform designed to help people moving to Spain.

Of the many who move to Spain, some have great success while others learn the hard way that Spain has differences in laws, language, costs and culture. From the experience of thousands of Costa Women moving to Spain, Costa Women realised that research is the key to a successful move and integration, but where do you go and who do you ask?

In 2018 Costa Women staged ‘SpainExpo’ as a one-week online conference. It was so successful that it has been redesigned and developed to meet the need for independent research and guidance on moving to Spain.

SpainExpo informs and educates through more than 30 videos of experts being interviewed about their specialist subjects such as residency, schools, property, law, banking, tax, mortgages, building, planning, language and more. More videos are being added on a regular basis. SpainExpo also provides a library of 30 stories about people moving to Spain, a bonus collection of web, social media and book references with a monthly newsletter to keep subscribers updated. SpainExpo puts the subscriber at the centre of the experience, allowing them to peruse the subjects of their choice at their own speed.

Ali Meehan founder of Costa Women said:

“In ten years of welcoming thousands of new members to Costa Women as they are moving to Spain, I have seen successes or challenges. One thing everyone agrees is that the difference is research. After years of discussing what could be done to bridge the research gap, we have formulated the ideal solution. SpainExpo.org aims to empower people with knowledge on a scale between useful and life-changing to practically help make the decisions that pay dividends in the short and long term.”

SpainExpo is bought to you by Costa Women, a free to join online and offline community for Women living in Spain, or Women thinking about moving here. With over 9,000 members in 32 different locations, they organise social and business focussed events and have hosted over 100 online events during the lockdown. You can join Costa Women for free at http://costawomen.com