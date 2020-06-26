Can they claim for injuries? Community issues in Spain.

Question:

We live next to the small communal pool on our urbanisation. By request of the president, we keep a lookout and report to him if anyone is not behaving by the rules. We had children in the pool without adult supervision and without social distancing, so my husband took photographs for proof. Soon after a group of children and mothers came to our house and attacked us. My husband had scratches on his body and a bite and two of the mothers were punching my face. The next day I had to go to the dentist to have my teeth fixed at a cost of €70. I informed the administrator and requested that perhaps I could claim the €70 from the community insurance. Should I be able to make a claim?

C.P.T.(Costa del Sol)

Answer:

You acted with the best interests of the community in mind. However, you may not make photographs of children or adults in the swimming pool without their permission. Any attempt to involve the community in a semi-official capacity such as an insurance claim would expose the president and administrator to a possible legal action.