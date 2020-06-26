C0vid-19 outbreak on Costa Almeria among three family members and a work colleague

AN OUTBREAK of Covid-19 in a Costa Almeria town is related to four people from the same family and working environment, who have all tested positive, but who are all asymptomatic, according to Spanish press.

The Inter-territorial Council considers there to be an ‘outbreak’ when there are at least three interconnected cases or an isolated case in a care home.

Spanish media said that at this stage the Almeria outbreak is in the investigation phase, with a study of contracts and tests underway.

It was also reported that the first case was detected last week in a patient at Huercal-Overa’s Inmaculada Hospital, there for a pre-op. A PCR test came out positive.

Given she had no symptoms she was taken home to self-isolate, while her home and work were monitored to check for possible infections.

A second test also came back positive, as did the results for three others: two direct family members and a work colleague.

The health authorities said all four cases are under control and the patients are fine, although monitoring has been extended in case of further cases.

Almeria province has registered 809 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 13 active cases, two of which are receiving hospital treatment.