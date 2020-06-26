BACK in July 2019, the Euro Weekly News ran a story about counterfeit money and a warning from the Spanish National Police to keep an eye open for fake €10 and €20 notes.

For every story that appears o the web site, it is possible to leave a comment and amazingly this comment appeared today (June 26);

BUY 100% UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT MONEY £,$,€

We are here to help our customers get the best quality undetectable fake money for sale without having to leave the house. Firstly, our prices are comparatively cheaper than you thought. More so, our focus is on the quality of our fake money and the timely delivery of our bills.

We are shipping from the USA worldwide. Also, we’re the first-class leaders in fake money for sale that looks real and Buy Counterfeit money printing.

Lastly, our excessive-tech solutions ensure you buy fake money that is undetectable to the eye or touch. Buy counterfeit money from our shop today safe and secure.

Needless to say, this comment has not been posted on the EWN web site