BREAKING NEWS: Intu Shopping Centres Falls into Administration

Intu, one of the UK’s biggest shopping centre landlords, said it was unable to reach a deal with lenders over a €5bn debt timebomb and it has gone into administration.

THE firm runs a total of 17 sites including the Trafford Centre in Manchester and the Lakeside in Essex and had warned it faced disaster without a standstill deal on loan repayments, as income from rents dried up during the coronavirus crisis.

-- Advertisement --



More to follow on the breaking story later today.

#intu #traffordcentre