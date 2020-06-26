Alfaz’s young gamers will have to play at home this year as annual L’Alfas party is held online

THIS year’s L’Alfas party is being held online.

The three-day annual event, which began on July 1 and continues until this Saturday July 3, aims to provide activities for the municipality’s young residents using new technologies, explained Alfaz’s Youth councillor Laura Sevilla.

“We selected the best videogames so that everybody could join in at home, with open tournaments transmitted live at professional level,” Sevilla said. “Throughout the three days there will also be streamers and interviews on the social media,” she added.

Prizes include unique, limited edition MG eSports t-shirts as well as a free six-month fibre gamer connection for the individual Fortnite and Brawl Stars champions.

Participation is free but places were limited and had to be reserved beforehand.