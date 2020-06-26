1,220% Increase in House Parties in Spain as Residents in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Grow Fearful

THERE has been a boom in the number of house parties held across Spain, a 1,220 per cent increase to be specific, as residents in popular tourist destinations such as Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca grow fearful about the regrowth of the health crisis.

Clubbing is still a grey area for the hospitality sector, who have had many restrictions placed upon them due to the coronavirus crisis. The solution to this problem appears to have materialised in the shape of house parties.

Clubs have been reopened but for many dance floors remain shut. Consequentially, house parties are on the rise and so are noise complaints from neighbours.

-- Advertisement --



Residents in popular tourist areas such as the Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca have opted for a more comfortable way of meeting and dancing with friends.

There is a palpable fear regarding the rebirth of outbreaks in the country and, already, Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca have experienced various clusters of infection. Will this rise in coronavirus cases cause the demise of clubbing as we know it?