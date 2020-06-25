Woman Dead on British Beach

Ambulances and police rushed to Worthing seafront but were unable to revive the woman believed to be in her 50’s.

THE emergency call was made when an unnamed woman was having a medical emergency, although at this time there is no information on exactly what the emergency was.

The woman was on the on the West Sussex beach, on one of the hottest days of the year with some parts of the UK feeling the scorching heat reach as high as 32 degrees Celsius which is 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Unfortunately before the air ambulance could get there, the woman succumbed to her medical emergency and passed away at the scene.

The emergency services spokesperson said “our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”

The beach was cleared for the air ambulance to land.