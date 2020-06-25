WATCH: Airlift rescue for kayaker struggling against strong current and fighting to stay afloat on Spain’s Costa Almeria

MARITIME rescue had to airlift a kayacker to safety after he got into serious difficulties struggling against strong currents in Balerma on Wednesday morning.

Nuestra mayor recompensa es cada #vida salvada. El helicóptero Helimer 220 comparte las imágenes del rescate de esta mañana de un kayakista en apuros frente a #Balerma. Fue rescatado a las 9.50 horas y trasladado al aeropuerto de Almería sano y salvo pic.twitter.com/4oxt9d2X2D — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) June 24, 2020

It was a friend of the kayacker who alerted the 112 emergency service at about 9am that his mate was in trouble.

The sportsman was stuck about 300 metres off shore, unable to paddle back to dry land, and finding it hard to stay afloat. The kayak had already overturned twice, the caller reported.

The 112 service alerted Local Police, Civil Protection and Guardia Civil, as well as Maritime rescue, which scrambled a Helimer 220helicopter from Almeria City.

Before 10am the rescue team had plucked the kayacker out of the sea and were transferring him to Almeria airport, “safe and sound,” the service later posted on social media.

“Our greatest reward is every life saved,” Maritime Rescue tweeted.