UK Weather: Basking Brits to enjoy temperatures up to 34C today in hottest day of the year

Brits to sizzle in temperatures up to 34C today in one of the UK’s hottest day of the year.

It reached a record-breaking 32.6C at Heathrow Airport yesterday – and it’s going to get even hotter over the next few days. Beaches in Southend, Brighton, and Bournemouth were heaving, with social distancing impossible, as thousands of Brits made the most of furlough and the scorching weather.

Summer heatwave.

The Met Office announced that today could set a new record above the hottest June day ever when temperatures hit 35.6C in 1976, this would also beat last year’s hottest June day when highs of around 34C were recorded at Heathrow, West London, on June 29.

The hottest day recorded so far was 28.9C in May, but today’s temperatures are due to soar past that and hit 32C before climbing even higher on Thursday. Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said: “Thursday will probably be the hottest day in the region of 33 or 34 degrees”.

Now for the bad news…

A turn in the weather is expected from around 4 pm on Thursday as thunderstorms form in the south-west and south-east of England, Wales, western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for those areas until 9 am on Friday, warning of disruption due to flooding, lightning strikes, hail and wind, it has predicted that between 30mm to 40mm of rain could fall in less than two hours.

The stormy weather is expected to continue from midday on Friday through to 6 am on Saturday, with another yellow warning in place for the whole of the UK.

Areas hit by the storms could experience “torrential downpours” with 30-50mm of rain falling in an hour, said the Met office.