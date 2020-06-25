The Mayor Of Lanjarón, Granada, Is Under Fire For Attending A Party And Hugging Guests

THE mayor of Lanjarón, in Granada, Eric Escobedo, of the PP party, was filmed attending a party to celebrate the ‘Fiesta del Agua’ (Water Festival), traditionally held in the town, on the night of San Juan.

Although the group of partygoers was a small one, the festivities had already been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the typically large turnout, of around 10,000 people, made it impractical to comply with social distancing safety measures. The mayor was caught on video attending the party without a mask and without acknowledging safe social distancing, as he dances and hugs the other guests.

Escobedo has issued a public apology but sees little wrongdoing as he claims the event was not prohibited and has been “completely taken out of context.” He claims that the celebration of this traditional event was “inevitable.”

However, this did not cut it for the PSOE party of Granada, who have called for the mayor’s immediate resignation over his behaviour, which in their view, was not only irresponsible, but it also violated the order for the suspension of the San Juan festivities ordered by the City Council.