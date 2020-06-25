Teenager Smiled After Throwing Boy From Balcony Of London Gallery

Jonty Bravery, the teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the 10th floor of London’s Tate Modern last year, apparently smiled and shrugged after the attack, a court heard.

THE prosecution told the Old Bailey that Bravery, who was 17 at the time of the assault, planned the attack beforehand and carefully selected his victim, before picking him up and throwing him over the railings. According to the prosecutor, Bravery has admitted his planning of the attack and had considered strangulation, drowning, or throwing someone from a building.

The victim, whose family were tourists from France, landed on the balcony of the gallery’s fifth floor and was incredibly fortunate to have survived.

Medical evaluations revealed that Bravery, who has no past convictions, suffers from Autism Spectrum Disorder as well as a mixed personality disorder, which makes it difficult for him to control his emotions. This could mean the defendant might be held in hospital where he can receive the psychiatric help he requires, rather than be given a prison sentence.