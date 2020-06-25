Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Returns to BBC – But with a Shorter Series

There had been speculation that the mega-popular show would not go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions.

It has now been confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing will go ahead this year, although the series will be “slightly shorter” than usual.

A statement said: “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around Covid-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

The dancing competition has lasted for 13 weeks for the past six seasons but it isn’t yet clear how many weeks the 2020 edition will run for. A start date and line-up for the show, which typically commences in September, is also yet to be confirmed. The judges and professional dancers have given sneak-previews over the past few months into what the show could look like when it returns.