Spain’s Royal Family to Visit Costa Blanca’s Benidorm and Valencia Next Week

Spain’s Royal Family, King Felipe and Queen Letizia will visit Costa Blanca’s Benidorm next week as part of their trip across the nation.

BOTH Benidorm and Valencia will receive a visit from the royals next Friday, July 3, as part of their trip across Spain’s autonomous communities.

Official sources have confirmed that the couple will be stopping by Alicante in the afternoon after they attend an important business meeting in the municipality.

They will also be presiding over an innovation and design awards ceremony in the capital of the Valencian Community.

Their trip began in the Canary Islands and they will venture across the different regions in Spain to learn about the consequences of the Covid-19 health crisis and to see how the country is dealing with the matter.

According to the framework of royal visits, the family will also be visiting the city of Cuenca in Castilla La Mancha over the next few days.