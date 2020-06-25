Spain’s New Covid-19 Cases CONCENTRATED in Three Regions including Andalucia’s Costa del Sol

The majority of Spain’s latest Covid-19 cases are concentrated in three regions – Madrid, Aragon and Andalucia, confirmed Spain’s Ministry of Health.

OVER 157 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours. Of these 47 were registered in Aragon, followed by Madrid (39) and Andalucia (32). Although the country registered fewer coronavirus cases than yesterday’s 196, Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has urged the public to continue to “abide by the health measures and restrictions.” It’s vital to continue to take precautions, such as maintaining social distances and the use of face masks “because the danger and risk of contamination remains,” he added.

Yesterday, Illa reassured the nation that the government “has no intention” of bringing back the State of Alarm, despite several coronavirus outbreaks across the country as he believes local authorities are well-equipped to deal with them, as reported. Three more deaths from the disease were also recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing the country’s total Covid-19 death tally to 28,330.