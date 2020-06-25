Son Swindles Over €1,000 From His Own Mother After Stealing Her Bank Card in Costa del Sol’s Malaga

National Police officers in the Costa del Sol have arrested a man who swindled over €1,000 from his own mother after he stole her bank card in Malaga.

THE detainee, who is of Spanish nationality, has been arrested for fraud after he allegedly stole his own mother’s bank card and withdrew up to €1,120 through several transactions.

The investigation began when the victim, his mother, reported that someone had stolen her card and used it to withdraw over a grand in cash.

-- Advertisement --



Police officers found that the cash reimbursements, four in total, were always made at the same address and branch. The victim argued that she had never used the card and that she didn’t even know the pin number.

The officers managed to identify the son as the offender who swindled hundreds of euros from his own mother. They stipulate that he took the card from her purse without her consent and used it to withdraw money.

He has now been arrested as the perpetrator of fraud and is under investigation in Malaga.