Social Security in Spain Agrees to Extend Aid for Freelances Past June 30

Social Security services in Spain have reached an agreement with the unions to extend the extraordinary aid for freelancers beyond June 30, which is the date is it meant to expire.

THE Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration in Spain, Jose Luis Escriva, announced this Thursday that after discussing the matter with different union representatives, they will extend aid.

Escriva assures that the “extension of the aid that was initially deployed to alleviate the effects of the crisis caused by Covid-19” will continue past the expiration date.

According to sources close to the negotiators, the extension of this benefit, which equates to around 70 per cent of the regulatory base (around €661 for those contributing the minimum base) will be available for an additional three months, until September 30.