RAF 1 Takes to the sky in her new livery

So here it is folks, Boris Johnson’s new toy.

TO be fair it will be used by the Royal family and many government officials, and it does look really cool shining in the sun with the red, white, and blue livery alongside the gold lettering which reads ‘United Kingdom’ on a sparkling white background.

The only problem seems to be the price tag for the respray, which came in at a whopping £900,000, or €995,220 (exchange rate at time of going to press).

-- Advertisement --



Some of the opposition front benchers and members of opposing parties have had a bit of trouble with the numbers, Sir Ed Davey (Acting leader of the Liberal Democrats), said: “The drug dexamethasone, that can potentially save the lives of people with coronavirus, costs £5 per patient. Boris Johnson could have bought 180,000 doses of that, but instead he’s painting a flag on a plane.”

While Welsh Labour MP Carolyn Harris said: “60,000 free school meal vouchers, that’s what £900,000 could have been used for, instead he paints a flag on a plane.”

Well I will leave the opinion up to you, personally I think that the plane looks amazing, and (although this might not have been the best time to do such a thing with so many people in the UK on the breadline due to Covid-19), it does help put a little pride in your country I think.