National Police officers detain alleged young drug dealer in Fuengirola on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A YOUNG man has been arrested in Fuengirola for selling drugs from a home where he managed the orders through mobile messages.

National Police officers have dismantled a retail drug point in Fuengirola and arrested the alleged perpetrator for a crime against public health.

The operation has been carried out with the practice of a search at the home of the person investigated, where the officers have seized, among other effects, 1,306 grams of hashish, 19.5 of MDMA, anabolic substances, €1,915, precision scales, a mobile phone and a vehicle.

The investigation began when the officers, thanks to the help of residents, became aware of the possible existence of a house in Fuengirola where its inhabitants were selling drugs.

Officers verified the existence of a large number of people who were approaching the point of sale supposedly to acquire the drug and then leave the area. During surveillance of the house, they intercepted buyers with the doses they had just purchased.

The operation carried out has allowed the dismantling of a retail drug point of sale, the arrest of the alleged perpetrator, a 25-year-old man of Spanish nationality, and the seizure of different quantities of narcotic substances and effects.