Police Officers Arrested Over Photo Of London Murder Scene

Two officers of the Met have been arrested and an investigation is underway into a photograph allegedly taken of sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, after their bodies were discovered in Fryent Country Park in north-west London earlier this month.

Smallman, a freelance photographer, and Henry, a social worker, had gone missing after a birthday party on June 5 and it was later confirmed they had been stabbed to death by an unknown attacker who is yet to be caught.

On Monday, the two policemen who were guarding the murder scene where the bodies were discovered, were arrested after discovering that a photo had been taken of the scene and allegedly been sent to others, including members of the public.

The disturbing allegations are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and are updating the victim’s family as they determine if criminal charges or disciplinary action will apply to the officers.