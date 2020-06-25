Photography for a worthy cause on the streets of Costa Almeria town Carboneras this summer

IMAGES captured by local photographers will create an artistic route around the streets of Carboneras this summer and raise money for a worthy cause at the same time.

Organised by the Carboneras Photography Group in collaboration with the council, the Foto Carboneras 2020 initiative is aimed at raising money for the local branch of the Caritas charity.

Some 20 photographers are donating works to go on show. The idea is that local businesses pay €30 to acquire and exhibit the photos, preferably outside.

Anyone who then takes a shine to a work is able to get a laminated copy for €50.

Every cent raised will go to Carboneras Caritas.

Culture and Social Policy councillor Vanesa Fuentes highlighted the value of a project she said gave both Carboneras residents and visitors to the area an opportunity to “enjoy culture on the street through incredible images which reflect our natural and cultural heritage from an artistic perspective.”

Fuentes pointed out the initiative was also a way of supporting local traders and small businesses, while coming together to contribute to a good cause at a time when it was more necessary than ever due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.