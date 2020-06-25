Paris welcomes the reopening of tourist’s favourite, The Eiffel Tower, in France

TOURISTS visiting France can now rejoice in the reopening of Paris’ most famous landmark as the Eiffel Tower is now open to the public in the French capital.

However, visitors better have strong legs as they won’t be able to use the lifts until July 1, to allow a safe distance between people to limit the risk of infection.

It might be disappointing to some but unfortunately, the top of the tower is off-limits for now as the lifts taking visitors from second to the top floor are small.

The monument will only accommodate limited numbers at first, with obligatory face masks for all over the age of 11.

The operator explained, “To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, the ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar,” and that markings were put in place on the ground to ensure people keep their distance from each other, with “daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the tower.”

The Eiffel Tower is host to around seven million visitors each year and about 75 per cent of them are from abroad.