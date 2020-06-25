MOTORING NEWS: The New Vauxhall Mokka boasts of pure energy and bold looks

THE new Vauxhall Mokka is the start of a new direction for the brand. Fully electric from launch, the newcomer stands out as the first model that features the next generation fully digital cockpit: the Vauxhall Vizor and the Vauxhall Pure Panel.

The design of the new Mokka surprises with stunning proportions and captivating precision. The instrument panel integrates two widescreen displays, however, to allow intuitive usage, designers kept control buttons for essential functions.

New technologies, include ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), with Stop and Go function and an Active Lane Positioning system to automatically keep the car in the centre of a lane.

The engineering team has worked on significant weight reduction, saving up to 120 kg vs the previous generation, and enhancing the body stiffness. The benefits are obvious: it consumes substantially less energy while being much more responsive, agile and fun to drive.

The new Mokka will be available from the first day with an all-electric variant. The electric motor delivers 100 kW (136 hp), immediately available from a standing start. Drivers can choose between three drive modes, depending on their preferences. The top speed is electronically limited to 93mph to preserve the energy stored in the 50 kWh battery and the range. A 100 kW DC fast-charging system allowing charging 80% of the battery in just 30 minutes is standard equipment.

It will be on sale from late summer 2020 and available in Retailers from early 2021