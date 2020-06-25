Mijas Installs Body Temperature Sensors To Increase Security In Its Municipal Facilities

The Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the Councillor for New Technologies, Nicolás Cruz, have presented the new security devices that are to be installed in the main municipal offices and facilities.

“The COVID-19 crisis has led us to depend even more on new technologies and today we are announcing the installation of thermal cameras in our main facilities, which allow the detection of body temperature without direct contact with the person”, said the mayor.

The tool is based on thermometric technology and calculates the body temperature of users in just one second. The camera analyses the person passing through in real-time and, if a fever is detected, it will emit a sound and send a notification to the device of the person responsible.

González stated, “This is a necessary improvement for the municipality, not only for the safety and tranquillity of public workers but for the rest of the residents who come to use our facilities”.

The system, based on Bi-Spectrum technology, will be operational by the end of the week in the Police Headquarters, Employment Promotion Department, and Social Services of Mijas, Las Lagunas, and La Cala de Mijas.