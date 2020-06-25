Marbella’s beachfront venue La Sala by the Sea is now open and bringing the party back to the Costa del Sol

Summer is finally served thanks to the reopening of La Sala by the Sea!

It appears that Summer 2020 is finally gaining some momentum as the resort sees popular beachfront venue, La Sala by the Sea opening its doors for the first time today.

THE team have been working hard in preparation to welcome guests back seven days a week to the vibrant Beach Club & Restaurant situated on the shore of the most popular beach in Puerto Banus.

This season you can savour the Taste of Thailand with a fabulous new midweek Two- Course Lunch by the Sea Menu for just €20 per person! The menu sees delicious new dishes including Thai Prawn Toast as well as La Sala signature favourites such as Prawn Pil Pil Tagliatelle.

Operations Director Claire Radford adds “The restaurant has always been an incredibly important part of the beach club, by offering a variety of local and world cuisine in the form of a great value two-course set lunch menu in a wonderful setting by the sea, is something we know locals will enjoy.”

The weekends will see the beachfront venue come to life with DJ Scott Strutton taking to the decks alongside LIVE Saxophone, keeping everyone entertained. Visit for a Cocktail or Two and Soak Up the Atmosphere!

For your reassurance and confidence, full social distancing, safety & hygiene measures have been put in place in accordance with government guidelines.

Due to limited capacity, Pre-Booking is essential so contact La Sala by the Sea today at: reservations@LaSalaByTheSea.com or call 952 813 882.