Madeleine McCann Suspect May Not Face Charges Despite ‘Concrete Evidence’ & Could Be Released EARLY

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner may not be charged despite ‘concrete evidence’, and could be released early if his parole appeal is successful.

Brueckner is currently serving a 21-month prison sentence in Kiel, Germany, for drug trafficking. According to local reports, he is actually eligible for parole soon and could be out as “early as next week if his appeal is successful.”

In an interview with local press Braunschweig Zeitung, German Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, said he is “still convinced of the guilt of the accused,” but stated that “the investigation may not lead to a charge for the murder of Madeleine McCann.” Furthermore he added that the investigation “could be stopped if we fail to find the missing evidence.”

-- Advertisement --



Just a few days ago, Wolters claimed he had sent a letter to Madeleine’s parents, claiming that the prosecution had “concrete evidence” that Madeleine was dead, but could not disclose the evidence in case it “jeopardised the case” against the suspect, as reported.