Jupiter’s moon Europa may be able to sustain life! Who’s coming with me?

Europa, one of the moons of the planet Jupiter may be able to sustain life, according to NASA scientists

USING computer simulations of the reservoirs below the moon’s icy surface, the scientists discovered that heating and increased pressure would result in the breakdown of minerals to release trapped water.

Mohit Melwani Daswani, a geochemist and planetary scientist at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, said Europa is “one of our best chances of finding life in our solar system.”

The researchers developed their model using data from Nasa’s Galileo mission and the Hubble Space Telescope, which was built by Nasa and the European Space Agency.

Mr Daswani added: “Nasa’s Europa Clipper mission will launch in the next few years, and so our work aims to prepare for the mission, which will investigate Europa’s habitability.”

So who’s with me? The way the world is at the moment, moving to Europa might not be such a bad idea!