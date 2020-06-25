HIGH EXPECTATIONS: Over 80% tourists to Spain & Other Destinations EXPECT Hotels & Restaurants/Bars to PROVE Covid-Free Credentials

Whether tourists are travelling to Spain or other holiday destinations, the majority now expect hotels, restaurants/bars and other tourism/hospitality venues to prove their covid-free credentials.

In fact, according to a survey carried out by travel platform Tripadvisor, “cleanliness” is the most important factor in selecting holiday accommodation for 92% of tourists, post-pandemic. As a result, travellers now have higher “cleanliness” expectations with 84% looking for “cleanliness/sanitization certificates” when booking a travel experience/holiday. A further 79% want tourism and hospitality establishments to publicly display seals/badges/certificates to show they are complying with “government safety standards” for Covid-19.

“As travel restrictions ease, hospitality businesses must recognise the changing expectations from consumers around safety and cleanliness,” stated Tripadvisor’s Chief commercial Officer, Kanika Soni. To help tourists travel across 49 worldwide destinations safely amid the pandemic, the travel platform has launched “Travel Safe” tools. The tool will find, filter for, and validate health and safety information to feel more confident with their future travel choices across town and around the world, confirmed Tripadvisor. Travel Safe “will provide consumers with the information and reassurance they need when they travel”, added Soni.

To get the world travelling again, “the safety needs of consumers must be appreciated and recognised as the biggest hurdle to closing the confidence gap created by this pandemic”, added Lindsay Nelson, Tripadvisor’s Chief Experience and Brand Officer. “With the launch of Travel Safe, we’re allowing owners to showcase how they’re putting health and safety at the forefront to protect their staff and future customers.”