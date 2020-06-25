HEALTH AND BEAUTY NEWS: De-stress your skin

STRESS is the leading factor of disease within our bodies and our skin is our largest organ, therefore it’s paramount keep damage at bay during anxiety-ridden times.

Stress can play havoc with your hormones. Cortisol is released in response to stress and is the enemy of collagen. It attacks the connective tissue that keeps your face firm. Anxiety can also cause us to make certain facial expressions, such as frowning which can leave wrinkling on the forehead and eyes.

Be aware of holding facial expressions when stressed. Breathe in deeply, and as you exhale, imagine your face becoming relaxed and smooth. Meditation is also helpful, even if you have just a few moments. Lack of hydration is typically a wrinkle culprit, so make sure you consume at least eight glasses of pure water each day to prevent dry skin and to eliminate toxins.

-- Advertisement --



Lack of beauty sleep can cause fluid to gather under your lower eyelid resulting in droopy bags. Also. Those who sleep face down can expect puffiness due to gravity.

At least eight hours of sleep is a must. Shut off any electronic devices an hour before you go to sleep. If you still wake up with puffy eyes in the morning, massage the back of a cold spoon from the inner to the outer corner of your eye to jumpstart the fluid’s drainage.