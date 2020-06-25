HEALTH AND BEAUTY NEWS: Cellulite Fact or Fiction?

Toxins in your body cause cellulite

FICTION

Cellulite appears when fat deposits start to push through collagen fibres under the skin, often in the buttocks or thigh areas, but also on arms and stomachs. Connective tissue can be weakened by lack of exercise and muscle tone, hormones or excess fat.

Women get more cellulite than men

FACT

Women tend to carry more fat around their hips and thighs than men. They also have less supportive connective tissue to keep it all in place. However, it is estimated that around 10 per cent of men suffer from cellulite.

Cellulite only appears if you are out-of-shape

FICTION

Being overweight does make the appearance of cellulite more visible; the more fat you have underneath your skin, the more stress it will put on your connective tissue and bulge out at weak spots. But, remember, cellulite happens to women of all shapes and sizes.

Exercise can reduce the appearance of cellulite

FACT

Regular exercise will not cure cellulite, but it can help prevent or reduce its appearance. Cellulite shows when connective fibres under your skin get weak or lose their elasticity, stretching and strengthening those areas, in addition to burning away excess fat, can help