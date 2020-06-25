SPAIN’S holiday island Mallorca has experienced its first real blast of summer heat of the year this week.

Thursday turned out to be the hottest day of 2020 so far, with temperatures in localities like Binissalem, Es Capdella in Calvia, Llumajor and airport climbing to more than 34C.

The heat is expected to continue on Friday, with a dip of two or three degrees on Saturday.

Minimum temperatures on the island are expected to remain in double figures however.

Hot as it is in Mallorca just now, the temperatures this week are positively fresh compared to the 40C registered on some points of the island this time last year.